Children's author and film, music experts form Pigs Will Fly Studios

A new games studio has opened its doors in Sweden, formed by a team with experience in the music, film and book industries.

Pigs Will Fly Studios is based in Jönköping and was founded by Oskar Källner, Albin Norling, and Ingemar Åberg. is currently part of a team of seven, with plans to grow over time.

The developer's debut game will be a sci-fi action title set in the universe of Children of the Phoenix, a fiction series written by Källner. The books follow two siblings who discover their mother is an alien from another planet, drawing them into an intergalactic war.

In addition to game development, Pigs Will Fly will also over music production services via a state-of-the-art studio in the company's premises at Jönköping's old courthouse.

The studio will be able to handle recording, mastering, and mixing, including for Dolby Atmos, and is targeting the games, film and music industries with this offering.

"This is an incredible opportunity," said Källner, who serves as CEO. "Of course, it’s fantastic to be able to create a game based on my own books, and the fact that we founders come from different creative fields gives us a unique chance to combine our abilities into something far greater than the sum of its parts. We aim to be one of Sweden’s absolute best game studios."