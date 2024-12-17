Catly dev "surprised" at AI speculation - "we don't think there are AI tools that could produce that"

The team behind Catly, a pet sim announced at last week's The Game Awards, has vehemently denied its debut trailer was created using generative AI.

SuperAuthenti also refuted rumours the game may use blockchain tech or NFTs after some connected the studio's co-founder, Kevin Yeung, with other blockchain projects he is working on with a different team at TenthPlanet.

"We did not use generative AI to produce the video and the game," the spokesperson told IGN.

"In fact, we are very surprised by such speculation. We do not think there are any existing AI tools that could produce a video like that. Industry experts have echoed this opinion."

Responding specifically to concerns about blockchain, the spokesperson added: "Our company/project has never issued any blockchain currency and any NFTs. Our company does not and has never owned any blockchain currency and NFTs."

Furthermore, IGN reports seeing a trailer and in-progress artwork that "did seem to confirm that the trailer itself was not AI-generated."

SuperAuthenti could not be drawn, however, on accusations it had used AI to produce promotional images or help construct its marketing messaging on Steam and its website, some of which have now been taken down.

Hearthstone director Ben Brode was peppered for his thoughts after sceptics noticed he had provided a quote to use on the game's Steam page. Brode was quick to assuage people on BlueSky that he'd seen a non-playable 20-minute segment of gameplay, saying, "it looks real enough to me, cats looked wild."

SuperAuthenti said it was "excited" to show players more in 2025.