Casual studio Funstop Games secures $5 million in Series A funding

Casual gaming studio Funstop Games has secured $5 million in its Series A funding.

As reported by The Economic Times, the funding round - led by 360 One Asset - will be used to "ramp up" Funstop's development efforts, expand its portfolio, and build its ad-tech systems.

“With 360 One Asset coming onboard, we aim to be truly global with rapid expansion across the genres and doubling down on the India growth story," said co-founder Prashanth Vijay.

"The 360 One Asset team would bring in a [sic] depth understanding about the gaming ecosystem, a playbook on global expansion, and most importantly, the know-how on scaling up rapidly, making them ideal partners for us at this stage.”

“India's gaming industry is on the cusp of global recognition, and Funstop Games is here to drive that momentum. This investment gives us the resources to scale our operations, expand our portfolio, and bring uniquely Indian storytelling to a global audience," added additional co-founder Tamesh Sharma.