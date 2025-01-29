Capcom's financials are "in-line" with forecast despite a 33% drop in net income, 15% fall in net sales

Capcom has released its financial results for the nine months ending December 31, 2024, with net sales and operating income "in-line" with its fiscal plan, despite a 16.3 percent year-on-year drop in net sales to ¥88.9 billion ($572.7 million) and a 33% fall in net income.

Consequently, the Japanese megacorp will not be revising its full-year forecast, and suggests results will be weighted to the second half of the year "due to release timing of new titles."

The numbers

For the nine months ended December 31, 2024, Capcom reported:

Net sales: ¥88.9 billion ($572.7 million), down 16% year-on-year

Operating income: ¥31 billion ($199.9 million), down 35% year-on-year

Net income: ¥23 billion ($148.2 million), down 33% year-on-year

Capcom revealed that the company has sold 246 titles in 225 countries and regions across the period, "contributing to enhancing the value of the company's brands."

Its Monster Hunter series was highlighted as "unit sales continued to grow, while unit sales for other series titles, such as Resident Evil 4, also increased."

The fiscal overview also reaffirmed Onimusha Way of the Sword was on the way in 2026, "as well as the start of an Okami sequel project."

"Sales were dominated by catalogue sales of major titles released in the previous fiscal years in the core Digital Contents business," the company said in its financial report.

"Due to the timing of the upcoming fourth-quarter release of Monster Hunter Wilds, a major new title in the Company’s flagship series, total sales volumes in the Digital Contents business were 30.53 million units, down from 32.6 million units in the same period of the previous fiscal year during which Street Fighter 6 was released.

"However, sales volumes of catalog titles were 28.61 million units, up from 26.7 million units in the same period of the previous fiscal year, due to the Company’s efforts to promote its digital sales strategy."