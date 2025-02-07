Capcom shuts down Resident Evil multiplayer spin-off

Capcom is shutting down its survival multiplayer Resident Evil Re:Verse.

From March 3, 2025, the game and its DLC will be removed from online stores and will no longer be bundled with Resident Evil Village.

Customers that acquired a download code for the title before this date or have already used a code to acquire the game will still be able to play it until the servers are shut down on June 29.

Once the service ends, players who bought a premium pass for the game will no longer receive benefits.

"Resident Evil Re:Verse was developed in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the Resident Evil series, and your overwhelming support for the game has far exceeded our expectation since the time of release," Capcom said.

"Now that we've reached a new turning point for the series, we feel that Resident Evil Re:Verse has served its original, celebratory purpose admirably."

It concluded: "We are incredibly grateful for your warm support for Resident Evil Re:Verse, and deeply apologise for bringing you this disappointing news."

The six-player online multiplayer originally launched in October 2022 after being delayed for almost a year and half.