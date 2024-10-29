Capcom insists its making "good progress" despite drop in first-half sales

Capcom has released its financial results for the first half of the 2024/25 financial year, saying it has made "good progress" towards its full-year target.

In addition to launching new titles, the Japanese game maker and publisher said that "catalogue unit sales grew YoY" and both its arcade operations and amusement equipment businesses "contributed to profit."

Due to the release timing of new titles, including a new Monster Hunter game, Capcom says results are "weighted" to the second half of the year.

The numbers

For the six months ended September 30, 2024, in hundred million yen, Capcom reports:

Net sales: ¥564, down 25% year-on-year

Operating income: ¥207, down 39% year-on-year

Net income: ¥152, down 40% year-on-year

The company confirmed it had released six new titles during the period, including Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster, and noted "healthy catalogue title growth" of its Monster Hunter brand, the latest title for which is scheduled to launch on February 28, 2025.

Consequently, Capcom is making no change to its full-year forecast, and is aiming for 12 consecutive years of growth "driven by steady growth of digital contents business."

Interestingly, Capcom reports 54% of its sales come from games sold on PC (up 6% YoY), whilst consoles sales remain flat at 40%.

Total unit sales dropped 11.4% YoY to 20.05m, and overseas sales continue to dominate at almost 85% of all sales. Internal Japanese sales fell a little YoY to 15%.

93.7% of all unit sales over this half-year period were digital.

Capcom also highlighted a number of its tentpole franchises and provided an update on lifetime sales of each one: