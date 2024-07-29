Capcom games sales down 44% during Q1 FY25

Capcom released its financial results for the first quarter of the financial year ending on March 31, 2025, with games sales dropping quite significantly compared to the same period the previous year.

But the publisher said in its presentation that "all business segments outperformed the company's plan."

The numbers

For the three months ended June 30, 2024:

Net sales: ¥29.6 billion ($192 million), down 32.5% year-on-year

¥29.6 billion ($192 million), down 32.5% year-on-year Digital Contents net sales: ¥21.4 billion ($138 million), down 43.5% year-on-year

¥21.4 billion ($138 million), down 43.5% year-on-year Net income: ¥9.97 billion ($64.7 million), down 45.1% year-on-year

The highlights

Game sales were down almost 44%, but this was compensated by good performances in other segments, with Arcade Operations up 18%, and Amusement Equipments up a whopping 147%.

Looking at its Digital Contents, the company noted that its sales were "dominated" by titles released in previous years, as most of its new releases for 2024 are due in the second half of the year.

The Japanese company shifted 9.53 million copies of its games during the quarter, compared to 13.5 million for the same quarter the previous year, which had seen the release of Street Fighter 6.

As previously reported, Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, which initially released in 2021, reached two million units sold during the quarter. The publisher added the franchise as a whole has now surpassed 100 million copies shifted globally.

Over on mobile, Monster Hunter Now has reached 15 million downloads.

The firm said its "progress toward achieving the full-year plan was generally in line with plans" when it comes to its Digital Contents segment.

Looking ahead, Capcom anticipates it will reach ¥165 billion ($1.07 billion) in net sales for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, which would represent an 8.3% growth year-on-year.