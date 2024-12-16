Capcom exploring further IP revivals following Okami, Onimusha reveals

Capcom is planning to revive more of its dormant franchises following the reveal of an Okami sequel and the return of Onimusha last week.

In a press release for Onimusha: Way of the Sword on the company's investor relations site, the publisher hinted that more of its classic IP will return in the coming years, although it stopped short of naming specific properties.

"In addition to regularly releasing major new titles each year, Capcom is focusing on re-activating dormant IPs that haven’t had a new title launch recently," the publisher wrote.

"The company is working to further enhance corporate value by leveraging its rich library of content, which includes reviving past IPs like the two titles announced above, in order to continuously produce highly efficient, high-quality titles."

Capcom announced both Onimusha: Way of the Sword and an untitled Okami sequel during The Game Awards last week.

While both series have received remasters in recent years, there has not been new Okami since 2010's Nintendo DS spin-off Okamiden. And while Onimusha received a browser game, Onimusha Soul, in 2012 and a virtual reality title Shadow Team earlier this year, there has not been a new fully-fledged Onimusha since 2006's Dawn of Dreams.

The announcement of the Okami sequel was paired with another notable return, namely bringing the game's creator Hideki Kamiya back into the fold at the head of a brand new studio, Clovers.