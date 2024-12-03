Call of Duty tops revenue chart for October 2024 | Newzoo Charts

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2/3/Warzone/Black Ops 6 was the top-grossing game across the six markets (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, and the US) analysed by Newzoo in October 2024.

Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero!, EA Sports FC 25, and Fortnite took second to fourth place, respectively.

Konami's first attempt at reviving its long-dormant horror series in over a decade, Silent Hill 2 Remake, debuted ninth in the rankings, "marking a triumphant return for the iconic survival horror franchise," with Newzoo stating, "Konami's highly anticipated remake resonated deeply with longtime fans and new players, showcasing the powerful draw of well-executed revivals."

Despite only being available on Nintendo Switch, Super Mario Party Jamboree debuted in 6th place in the revenue chart, and topped the Switch revenue ranking.

In terms of engagement, however, Fortnite retained its position as the most-played game across all platforms, with Call of Duty coming in as runner-up despite "shatter[ing] franchise records" and "delivering the largest launch weekend in the series' history."

Though absent from the overall top 20 in terms of monthly active users (MAU), Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero "achieved remarkable success on consoles," rocketing to second on the chart in terms of revenue.

Here are the Top 20 games by revenue in the US, UK, Germany, France, Spain, and Italy for October, across PC and consoles according to Newzoo:

Rank Last month rank Title 1 5 Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2/3/Warzone/Black Ops 6 2 N/A Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero 3 1 EA Sports FC 25 4 4 Fortnite 5 2 NBA 2K25 6 N/A Super Mario Party Jamboree 7 24 Diablo 4 8 12 World of Warcraft 9 N/A Silent Hill 2 Remake 10 11 EA Sports College Football 25 11 8 EA Sports Madden NFL 25 12 10 Valorant 13 3 Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 14 16 Roblox 15 17 Grand Theft Auto 5 16 78 Throne and Liberty 17 22 Overwatch 1 & 2 18 19 League of Legends 19 27 Counter-Strike 2 & GO 20 25 The Sims 4

And here are the Top 20 games by monthly active users across US, UK, Germany, France, Spain, and Italy for August, across PC and consoles, according to Newzoo: