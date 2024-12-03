Skip to main content

Call of Duty tops revenue chart for October 2024 | Newzoo Charts

But Fortnite retains position as world's most-played title across all platforms

An anonymous soldier sits in shadow, the text "Call of Duty Black Ops 6" across his middle
Image credit: Treyarch / Activision
Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Published on

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2/3/Warzone/Black Ops 6 was the top-grossing game across the six markets (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, and the US) analysed by Newzoo in October 2024.

Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero!, EA Sports FC 25, and Fortnite took second to fourth place, respectively.

Konami's first attempt at reviving its long-dormant horror series in over a decade, Silent Hill 2 Remake, debuted ninth in the rankings, "marking a triumphant return for the iconic survival horror franchise," with Newzoo stating, "Konami's highly anticipated remake resonated deeply with longtime fans and new players, showcasing the powerful draw of well-executed revivals."

Despite only being available on Nintendo Switch, Super Mario Party Jamboree debuted in 6th place in the revenue chart, and topped the Switch revenue ranking.

In terms of engagement, however, Fortnite retained its position as the most-played game across all platforms, with Call of Duty coming in as runner-up despite "shatter[ing] franchise records" and "delivering the largest launch weekend in the series' history."

Though absent from the overall top 20 in terms of monthly active users (MAU), Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero "achieved remarkable success on consoles," rocketing to second on the chart in terms of revenue.

Here are the Top 20 games by revenue in the US, UK, Germany, France, Spain, and Italy for October, across PC and consoles according to Newzoo:

Rank Last month rank Title
1 5 Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2/3/Warzone/Black Ops 6
2 N/A Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero
3 1 EA Sports FC 25
4 4 Fortnite
5 2 NBA 2K25
6 N/A Super Mario Party Jamboree
7 24 Diablo 4
8 12 World of Warcraft
9 N/A Silent Hill 2 Remake
10 11 EA Sports College Football 25
11 8 EA Sports Madden NFL 25
12 10 Valorant
13 3 Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2
14 16 Roblox
15 17 Grand Theft Auto 5
16 78 Throne and Liberty
17 22 Overwatch 1 & 2
18 19 League of Legends
19 27 Counter-Strike 2 & GO
20 25 The Sims 4

And here are the Top 20 games by monthly active users across US, UK, Germany, France, Spain, and Italy for August, across PC and consoles, according to Newzoo:

Rank Last month's rank Title
1 1 Fortnite
2 3 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2/3/Warzone/Black Ops 6
3 2 Roblox
4 4 Minecraft
5 5 Grand Theft Auto 5
6 7 Rocket League
7 10 Counter-Strike 2 & GO
8 8 The Sims 4
9 11 League of Legends
10 9 Valorant
11 12 Overwatch 1 & 2
12 13 Rainbow Six Siege
13 6 EA Sports FC 24
14 17 Diablo 4
15 14 Apex Legends
16 18 EA Sports FC 25
17 21 Destiny 2
18 15 World of Warcraft
19 16 Cyberpunk 2077
20 22 Dead by Daylight

Read this next

Vikki Blake avatar
Vikki Blake: When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.
Related topics
Charts Newzoo