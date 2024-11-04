Call of Duty flies, Concord falls | Microcast

The latest episode of the GamesIndustry.biz Microcast is available to download now - and we finally got it back down to less than 25 minutes.

It's financials seasons, so we discuss the highs and lows from some of the biggest publishers, including Electronic Arts, Ubisoft and Xbox. Naturally, the latter comes hand-in-hand with Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and how its launch smashed series records.

Elsewhere, we discuss Sony's decision to shut down two studios, including Concord developer Firewalk.

