Build A Rocket Boy acquires PlayFusion

Build A Rocket Boy has acquired PlayFusion for an undisclosed sum.

The partnership will see PlayFusion support Build A Rocket Boy's AAA projects including MindsEye, in addition to its open world platform Everywhere and user-generated content tool Arcadia.

PlayFusion CEO and CTO Mark Gerhard has been appointed co-CEO of Build A Rocket Boy as part of the acquisition.

"We've always admired PlayFusion's creativity and innovative approach to transmedia entertainment, and joining forces with them will ascend Build A Rocket Boy to our next level of excellence," said Build A Rocket Boy CEO and founder Leslie Benzies.

Gerhard added: "It's truly an honour and a privilege to join forces with Leslie and the legendary team at Build A Rocket Boy at such a formative time for the games industry. This next chapter of our combined studios will deliver on that promise as well as disrupt the industry by democratising premium game development.

"The core team at PlayFusion has been working together for nearly two decades and we are excited to be at the forefront of ushering in a new era of gaming."

Earlier this year, Build A Rocket Boy announced it had raised $110 million in a Series D funding round.

Led by RedBird Capital, it included investments from firms such as NetEase Games and Galaxy Interactive.

In February, Build A Rocket Boy was hit with layoffs that affected an unknown number of staff.