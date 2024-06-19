Skip to main content

Brainspark Games raises £1.4 million in funding

Educational games studio to use investment for developments in tech and production

Sophie McEvoy Staff Writer
Digital educator Brainspark Games has raised £1.4 million from a combined angel investment and grants from Innovate UK.

The money raised will help support the studio in technology, production, and sales development.

A group of investors including games and education industry veterans raised £700,000, led by David Haynes and Petri Rajahalme of FOV Ventures in addition to Wahed Ventures and Nick Button-Brown of The Games Angels.

Brainspark Games has spent the last two years working on research and development projects, which has been funded by seven Innovate UK grants amounting to £1.3 million.

CEO and founder Reedah El-Saie raised £470,000 during the early stages of funding.

"[I'm] so excited to see how Brainspark Games can revolutionise the way children learn through play, connecting virtual with the real world," El-Saie wrote on LinkedIn.

Founded in 2019, Brainspark Games develops educational mobile games that align with the UK's national curriculum for seven to 13 year-olds.

