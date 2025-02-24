Bossa Games affected by unknown number of staff cuts

Bossa Games has been affected by another round of layoffs, with an unknown number of staff affected.

In a statement shared to LinkedIn, co-founder and co-CEO Henrique Olifiers said the studio had made the decision to "scale back" its team following the release of Lost Skies.

"We've had to make the painful decision to scale back, focusing on the late-state production of Lost Skies and its upcoming launch, ensuring the game is successfully released and evolved for its players for the foreseeable future," Olifiers said.

"Once Lost Skies is established and enjoying live operations, we'll reshape into small teams working independently on novel game ideas brought to players as early as possible."

He added: "We wish we had found a way of navigating this turmoil without resorting to the decision of scaling back our teams, but unfortunately we've failed this endeavor."

Olifiers referred to the turbulent state of the games industry, and that this had a direct result on the decision.

"The past couple of years have brought a significant amount of disruption to the games industry at large, with treasured studios, teams, and games being shut down or significantly scaled back," he noted.

"We've read all the news, suffered through the changes ourselves or seen it through the eyes of peers and colleagues affected."

At the end of 2023, the developer made around one third of its team redundant with 40 employees remaining to work on Lost Skies.

Olifiers said the reason for these layoffs was because of AA and indie games not getting attention among AAA titles, increased operational costs, and delayed funding decisions.