Borderlands 4 and Mafia: The Old Country bookend Gamescom Opening Night Live announcements

Gamescom kicked off last night with its annual Opening Night Live showcase, bringing a range of game announcements, release dates and gameplay reveals for a range of upcoming titles.

Xbox and Take-Two dominated the Geoff Keighley-hosted presentation, which was livestreamed from Koelnmesse in Cologne. If you missed the full two-hour showcase, here are the main highlights:

Having been teased multiple times in recent months, Borderlands 4 was officially announced with a teaser trailer that revealed Take-Two and Gearbox are targeting a 2025 release.

Take-Two also closed out the show with a teaser for Mafia: The Old Country, the next instalment from Hangar 13 and an origin story for the popular crime action series.

Having announced the title during Summer Game Fest, Take-Two and Firaxis revealed Civilization 7 will be released on February 11, 2025 for PC, Mac, Linux and consoles.

Xbox's big announcement was the long-awaited release date for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, which swings in on December 9. Microsoft announced the game will also be coming to PlayStation 5 in Spring 2025.

The upcoming expansion to Starfield, Shattered Space, will launch on September 30.

Masters of Albion is the new title from veteran designer Peter Molyneux, a fantasy god game that draws on inspiration from Dungeon Keeper, Fable and Black & White. You can find out more in our full interview with Molyneux.

Techland unveiled the next entry in its hit zombie series with Dying Light: The Beast. The game originally began development as DLC for Dying Light 2, which launched in 2022.

Amazon Games showed off the title it has signed from UK developer Glowmade: King of Meat, a co-op dungeon crawler with user-generated levels. We'll have an interview with Amazon later today, and with Glowmade later in the week.

As rumoured earlier this week, Amazon is also working on an animated anthology series called Secret Level, which will feature 15 stories based on God of War, Sifu, Mega Man, Warhammer 40K, Pac-Man, Honor of Kings, The Outer Worlds 2 and more.

Ustwo Games gave us the first glimpse of Monument Valley 3. The next entry in the acclaimed mobile series will be exclusive to Netflix subscribers and arrives on December 10. Monument Valley 1 and 2 will be added to Netflix's library on September 19 and October 29 respectively.

Netflix also announced Squid Game: Unleashed, a new title based on its hit South Korean TV show.

Little Nightmares developer Tarsier Studios' next project is Reanimal, a new horror adventure. No release date was given.

Coffee Stain is remastering its 2014 hit Goat Simulator, which will return later this year. The remaster will feature all the DLC, including content that was previously exclusive to mobile.

Bandai Namco's Unknown 9: Awakening — the game at the heart of its new transmedia franchise — will launch for PC, PlayStation and Xbox on October 18.

Following the delay for Lost Records: Bloom & Rage to avoid clashing with Life Is Strange — developer Don't Nod's former IP — the studio announced the game will launch in two parts next year, arriving on February 18 then March 18.

Four years after launching on mobile, PC and PlayStation, Hoyoverse's free-to-play hit Genshin Impact is coming to Xbox on November 20.

NetEase's team-based hero shooter Marvel Rivals will debut on December 6.

