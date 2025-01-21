Bohemia Interactive's revenue jumps 34% this financial year to $60.8m

Bohemia Interactive's revenue has jumped by 34% this financial year to $60.8m.

In a statement, co-founder and CFO Slavomír Pavlíček said "the year 2024 exceeded all our expectations," primarily attributing its boost to DayZ expansion, Frostline.

The team also released Arma Reforger on PS5, Vigor on PC, and Ylands on Nintendo Switch. Arma 3 players also received two new DLC packs.

99% of the largest Czech game studio's "4.85m copies of games and DLC" came from sales overseas across PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox systems, but Bohemia stopped short of disaggregating that figure further.

42% of all sales were made in the US, followed by the UK and Germany at 7% and 6% of the market share, respectively. There has also been "significant growth" in Ukraine and in Brazil.

"The latest expansion DayZ Frostline, which has won the hearts of gamers around the world, has been a great success," Pavlíček said.

"And the real blockbuster was the military simulator Arma Reforger on PlayStation 5, where it currently has no competition in its genre. In addition, player interest continues to grow on all platforms, even at the beginning of 2025."

Arma 2 has sold over 47m units in 15 years.