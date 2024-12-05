Skip to main content

Blue Owl Capital acquires minority stake in Bitkraft Ventures

Investment will support the venture capital firm's operations and investment platform

News by Sophie McEvoy Staff Writer
Blue Owl Capital has acquired a minority stake in Bitkraft Ventures for an undisclosed sum.

The investment, provided by Blue Owl's GP Strategic Funding platform, will support the venture capital firm's operations and investment platform, which includes over $1 billion in assets.

This includes six funds, which range from early-stage and growth-stage venture funds, in addition to Web3 and cryptocurrency.

"We are pleased to support Bitkraft's continued growth into a globally recognised investment platform for gaming, Web3, and AI," said co-president and head of Blue Owl's GP Strategic Capital platform Michael Rees.

"These are complex markets, but Bitkraft's expansive portfolio demonstrates a thoughtful, diversified approach to investment that we want to support."

Bitkraft founding general partner Jen Hilgers added: "The investment from Blue Owl's Strategic Capital platform empowers us to operate on an even greater scale and support greater returns to our current and future investors."

