Blizzard's John Hight and former Bungie COO Holly Barbacovi join Hasbro

Former Blizzard SVP John Hight and former Bungie COO Holly Barbacovi have joined Hasbro.

Barbacovi will take on the role of chief people officer, whilst Hight – who served as SVP and general manager of the World of Warcraft franchise during his 12-year tenure at Blizzard – will join as president of Wizards of the Coast and digital gaming.

As president of Wizards of the Coast, Hight will oversee Hasbro’s "network of gaming studios and digital licensing agreements", as well as strategy for its Dungeons and Dragons and Magic: The Gathering franchises.

Barbacovi – who previously served as Wizards of the Coast's VP of HR from 2016 to 2020 – returns to Hasbro to lead its human resources portfolio, "overseeing a people and culture strategy grounded in Hasbro’s values around play to attract and retain top talent". She has also held senior positions at Microsoft and Amazon Games.

"I am thrilled to welcome Holly back to Hasbro," said Hasbro's MD, Chris Cocks. "Those who worked alongside her at Wizards of the Coast will remember her curiosity and courageous leadership. Her pragmatic approach to human resources will be invaluable as we cultivate a dynamic work environment that promotes joy and community."

In reference to Hight, Cocks said: "I admire John’s career focus on fostering community. He is a true embodiment of our mission to bring people together through play.

"John’s love of D&D and Magic: The Gathering, combined with his leadership in video games, will be crucial as we expand our digital offerings to deliver what our fans crave."