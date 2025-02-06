Skip to main content

Blind Squirrel Games acquires Distributed Development

The new team will initially focus on co-development

Blind Squirrel Games
Image credit: Blind Squirrel Games
Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Published on

Blind Squirrel Games has acquired Colombian-based studio, Distributed Development.

Rebranded as Blind Squirrel Colombia, the team - acquired for an unknown sum - will initially focus on co-development, and is expected to grow to 25-30 employees by the end of the year.

BSG said the acquisition "strengthens Blind Squirrel's footprint with teams already in the U.S. and New Zealand, creating an international network aimed at cost-effective AAA game development".

"The acquisition also enhances Blind Squirrel's creative capabilities, particularly through the integration of its proprietary AI tool for Unreal Engine," a press statement said. "This tool is designed to improve project efficiency and streamline development, helping the company deliver high-quality game experiences while optimising resources."

Read this next

Vikki Blake avatar
Vikki Blake: When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.
Related topics
Acquisitions Blind Squirrel Games