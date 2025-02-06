Blind Squirrel Games acquires Distributed Development

Blind Squirrel Games has acquired Colombian-based studio, Distributed Development.

Rebranded as Blind Squirrel Colombia, the team - acquired for an unknown sum - will initially focus on co-development, and is expected to grow to 25-30 employees by the end of the year.

BSG said the acquisition "strengthens Blind Squirrel's footprint with teams already in the U.S. and New Zealand, creating an international network aimed at cost-effective AAA game development".

"The acquisition also enhances Blind Squirrel's creative capabilities, particularly through the integration of its proprietary AI tool for Unreal Engine," a press statement said. "This tool is designed to improve project efficiency and streamline development, helping the company deliver high-quality game experiences while optimising resources."