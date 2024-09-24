Black Myth Wukong top-grossing game for August 2024 | Newzoo Charts

Skip to main content

Plus Fall Guys, Diablo 4, and World of Warcraft saw the biggest gains in terms of MAUs

Black Myth Wukong
Image credit: Game Science
Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Published on

Black Myth Wukong was the top-grossing game across the six markets analysed by Newzoo in August.

It also topped the PC chart that month and was the third-biggest on PlayStation, second only to Fortnite and EA Sports Madden NFL 25.

The First Descendant faired less well, experiencing a "relatively steep revenue decline" from June to August.

Fall Guys, Diablo 4, and World of Warcraft saw the biggest gains in terms of monthly active users (14, 16, and 20, respectively), whilst Escape from Tarkov moved up nine ranks courtesy of a month that's given it its most substantial MAU increase all year.

Furthermore, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga got a" substantial engagement boost thanks to its inclusion in PlayStation Plus in August," and the 75% discount on the Nintendo Switch Store at the tail end of August.

The top Switch titles chiefly remained static in August 2024.

Here are the Top 20 games by revenue in the US, UK, Germany, France, Spain, and Italy for August, across PC and consoles according to Newzoo:

Rank Last month rank Title
1 N/A Black Myth Wukong
2 2 Fortnite
3 N/A EA Sports Madden NFL 25
4 8 Valorant
5 1 EA Sports College Football 25
6 3 EA Sports FC 24
7 16 World of Warcraft
8 4 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2/3/Warzone
9 N/A Star Wars Outlaws
10 7 Grand Theft Auto 5
11 10 Roblox
12 22 Diablo 4
13 12 Minecraft
14 14 League of Legends
15 5 The First Descendant
16 11 The Sims 4
17 6 Elden Ring
18 15 Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
19 9 NBA 2K24
20 18 Overwatch 1 & 2

And here are the Top 20 games by monthly active users across US, UK, Germany, France, Spain, and Italy for August, across PC and consoles, according to Newzoo:

Rank Last Month Rank Title
1 1 Fortnite
2 3 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2/3/Warzone
3 2 Minecraft
4 4 Roblox
5 5 Grand Theft Auto 5
6 6 EA Sports FC 24
7 7 Rocket League
8 9 Valorant
9 8 Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
10 12 The Sims 4
11 11 Overwatch 1 & 2
12 14 Apex Legends
13 16 EA Sports College Football 25
14 21 Fall Guys
15 18 League of Legends
16 26 Diablo 4
17 17 NBA 2K24
18 15 Destiny 2
19 23 Counter-Strike 2 & GO
20 29 World of Warcraft

Vikki Blake avatar
Vikki Blake: When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.
