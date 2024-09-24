Black Myth Wukong top-grossing game for August 2024 | Newzoo Charts

Black Myth Wukong was the top-grossing game across the six markets analysed by Newzoo in August.

It also topped the PC chart that month and was the third-biggest on PlayStation, second only to Fortnite and EA Sports Madden NFL 25.

The First Descendant faired less well, experiencing a "relatively steep revenue decline" from June to August.

Fall Guys, Diablo 4, and World of Warcraft saw the biggest gains in terms of monthly active users (14, 16, and 20, respectively), whilst Escape from Tarkov moved up nine ranks courtesy of a month that's given it its most substantial MAU increase all year.

Furthermore, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga got a" substantial engagement boost thanks to its inclusion in PlayStation Plus in August," and the 75% discount on the Nintendo Switch Store at the tail end of August.

The top Switch titles chiefly remained static in August 2024.

Here are the Top 20 games by revenue in the US, UK, Germany, France, Spain, and Italy for August, across PC and consoles according to Newzoo:

Rank Last month rank Title 1 N/A Black Myth Wukong 2 2 Fortnite 3 N/A EA Sports Madden NFL 25 4 8 Valorant 5 1 EA Sports College Football 25 6 3 EA Sports FC 24 7 16 World of Warcraft 8 4 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2/3/Warzone 9 N/A Star Wars Outlaws 10 7 Grand Theft Auto 5 11 10 Roblox 12 22 Diablo 4 13 12 Minecraft 14 14 League of Legends 15 5 The First Descendant 16 11 The Sims 4 17 6 Elden Ring 18 15 Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege 19 9 NBA 2K24 20 18 Overwatch 1 & 2

And here are the Top 20 games by monthly active users across US, UK, Germany, France, Spain, and Italy for August, across PC and consoles, according to Newzoo: