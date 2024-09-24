Black Myth Wukong top-grossing game for August 2024 | Newzoo Charts
Plus Fall Guys, Diablo 4, and World of Warcraft saw the biggest gains in terms of MAUs
Black Myth Wukong was the top-grossing game across the six markets analysed by Newzoo in August.
It also topped the PC chart that month and was the third-biggest on PlayStation, second only to Fortnite and EA Sports Madden NFL 25.
The First Descendant faired less well, experiencing a "relatively steep revenue decline" from June to August.
Fall Guys, Diablo 4, and World of Warcraft saw the biggest gains in terms of monthly active users (14, 16, and 20, respectively), whilst Escape from Tarkov moved up nine ranks courtesy of a month that's given it its most substantial MAU increase all year.
Furthermore, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga got a" substantial engagement boost thanks to its inclusion in PlayStation Plus in August," and the 75% discount on the Nintendo Switch Store at the tail end of August.
The top Switch titles chiefly remained static in August 2024.
Here are the Top 20 games by revenue in the US, UK, Germany, France, Spain, and Italy for August, across PC and consoles according to Newzoo:
|Rank
|Last month rank
|Title
|1
|N/A
|Black Myth Wukong
|2
|2
|Fortnite
|3
|N/A
|EA Sports Madden NFL 25
|4
|8
|Valorant
|5
|1
|EA Sports College Football 25
|6
|3
|EA Sports FC 24
|7
|16
|World of Warcraft
|8
|4
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2/3/Warzone
|9
|N/A
|Star Wars Outlaws
|10
|7
|Grand Theft Auto 5
|11
|10
|Roblox
|12
|22
|Diablo 4
|13
|12
|Minecraft
|14
|14
|League of Legends
|15
|5
|The First Descendant
|16
|11
|The Sims 4
|17
|6
|Elden Ring
|18
|15
|Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
|19
|9
|NBA 2K24
|20
|18
|Overwatch 1 & 2
And here are the Top 20 games by monthly active users across US, UK, Germany, France, Spain, and Italy for August, across PC and consoles, according to Newzoo:
|Rank
|Last Month Rank
|Title
|1
|1
|Fortnite
|2
|3
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2/3/Warzone
|3
|2
|Minecraft
|4
|4
|Roblox
|5
|5
|Grand Theft Auto 5
|6
|6
|EA Sports FC 24
|7
|7
|Rocket League
|8
|9
|Valorant
|9
|8
|Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
|10
|12
|The Sims 4
|11
|11
|Overwatch 1 & 2
|12
|14
|Apex Legends
|13
|16
|EA Sports College Football 25
|14
|21
|Fall Guys
|15
|18
|League of Legends
|16
|26
|Diablo 4
|17
|17
|NBA 2K24
|18
|15
|Destiny 2
|19
|23
|Counter-Strike 2 & GO
|20
|29
|World of Warcraft