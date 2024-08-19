Black Myth: Wukong demands influencers don't mention "feminist propaganda" in coverage

Developer Game Science has been asked to justify a document circulated to influencers and content creators that demanded coverage of Black Myth: Wukong did not include covid-19 references, "politics", or "feminist propaganda."

When the document first leaked online over the weekend, journalists were quick to point out that it did not match paperwork given to critics reviewing the game, leading some to assume it was fake.

However, further investigation by VideoGames.si and Forbes reporter Paul Tassi confirmed the document – circulated on behalf of Game Science by marketers Hero Games – was authentic.

The document states that "by using the game key and creating content", influencers "acknowledge that [they] have been informed" of a list of do's and don't's, that said to "enjoy the game", but not: insult other influencers, use offensive language or humour, "include politics, violence, nudity, feminist propaganda, fetishisation, and other content that instigates negative discourse."

Players were also forbidden to use "trigger words" like quarantine, isolation, or covid-19, and avoid discussing "content related to China's game industry policies, opinions, news, etc."

Neither Game Science nor Hero Games have responded to our request for comment.

The "dos and don'ts" list comes after accusations of sexist recruitment and social media posts levelled against developer Game Science last year.

In 2013, studio co-founder and lead artist Yang Qi wrote a lengthy Weibo post saying games for men and women differ due to biological differences.