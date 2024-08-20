Black Myth: Wukong breaks single-player Steam records on day one with 2m concurrent users

Black Myth: Wukong was released today, and already it has set new records on Steam.

At the time of writing, the game is being played by 2.13 million concurrent users making it the best performing single-player game of all time by this metric.

It more than doubles the record Cyberpunk 2077 set when it launched in 2020, when it reached one million concurrent users within two hours of its debut. It has even passed the peak of another 2024 hit, Palworld, which VG247 reports topped out at 2.1 million concurrent users.

However, the current record for all games is still held by PUBG, which reached 3.3 million concurrent players at its peak.

While players are flocking to the game on Steam, the launch of Black Myth: Wukong has not been without its troubles.

Earlier this week, developer Game Science was asked to justify a document it reportedly issued to influencers and content creators, demanding that their coverage of the game not include references to COVID-19, "politics," or "feminist propaganda."

The studio has yet to comment.