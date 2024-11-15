Bit Odd raises €17m in funding round

Finnish mobile developer Bit Odd has secured €17 million in a funding round led by Griffin Gaming Partners.

As reported by The Wall Street Journal, the investment included participation from Makers Fund, Index Ventures, and other contributors.

Funding will support its free-to-play multiplayer action game, which is currently in development and aims to launch on iOS and Android next year.

"We started Bit Odd because we felt something was missing in gaming today," said studio co-founder Lasse Louhento. "The mobile gaming surge has been incredible, but it has also steered many studios toward finance-first.

"Our approach is a bit different. We focus on designing games that stir the soul, embrace quirkiness, and tap into the emotional magic of gaming classics."

Griffin Gaming Partner's Pierre Planche added: "Launching something truly original in gaming takes guts, authenticity, and an unshakable passion for the craft. In an era where data is often the core driver for design, Bit Odd is charting a different course. We're excited to back Louhento and a team of next-gen talent."

The Helsinki-based studio was founded in 2022 by former Supercell developers Lasse Louhento, Jani Lintunen, and Taneli Oksama.

After coming out of stealth in June 2022, Bit Odd raised €5 million in its first funding round.