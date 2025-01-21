BFI invests another £2m in UK's independent screen sector

The BFI has made 26 new awards as part of its £2.15m ($2.65m) investment in the UK's independent screen sector, which includes video games.

Financed through the UK government's Department for Culture, Media, and Sport (DCMS), the financial awards aim to help British firms "achieve new business partnerships, enhance their profile and reach in the global marketplace, and increase revenue generation through export and international expansion."

Awards - which range from £50,000 ($61.6K) to £200,000 ($246K) - reportedly generate £22 of net benefit for every £1 of UK Global Screen Fund given.

Successfully securing funding this round are Fireblade Software, Hazimation, Hyper Luminal, Keelworks, and Wired Productions. For some, the applications were made to secure funding for new roles like programmers and production staff, whilst others were awarded grants to hire business development support.

"The UK’s independent screen sector has such a wealth of talent and ambition and it is fantastic to see this latest batch of business development awards supporting a breadth of companies and strategies, all focused on international growth and success in the global marketplace," said Denitsa Yordanova, BFI head of UK Global Screen Fund and International Funds.