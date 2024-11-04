Bethesda to shut down The Elder Scrolls Legends

The Elder Scrolls Legends will be shut down early next year, and is no longer available to purchase on Steam.

As Rock Paper Shotgun reported, players booting up the game are now met with a message announcing that servers will be permanently turned off on January 30, 2025.

"From now until [then], all items in the store and entry into in-game events will be available for one gold each, so you can enjoy all the content Legends has to offer," the message read.

The Elder Scrolls Legends launched in May 2017, with active development ending in 2019.

At the time, Bethesda said new content and release would be put "on hold for the foreseeable future."