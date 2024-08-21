Behind the reveals of Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024 | Podcast

Continuing our Gamescom 2024 coverage, Chris and James look back at the biggest announcements from this year's Opening Night Live showcase - and you can listen to their thoughts in our latest podcast.

We talk about Take-Two's packed 2025 line-up, the range of updates from Xbox's many studios, and some of the big surprises, such as the new fantasy god game Masters of Albion from veteran designer Peter Molyneux and his team at 22Cans. You can find out more about Molyneux's approach to this - potentially his final game - in his full interview with GamesIndustry.biz.

If you missed this year's two-hour showcase, you can check out our roundup of the biggest announcements.

You can watch via the player below, download the audio podcast version here, or subscribe to our podcast feed, available via Spotify, iTunes, Amazon Music, CastBox, Player FM, TuneIn and other widely-used podcast platforms.

Episode edited by Alix Attenborough.