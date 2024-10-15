Bandai Namco is reportedly cutting workforce following cancellation of "several" titles

Bandai Namco is reportedly cutting its workforce.

That's according to Bloomberg, which says the cuts follow the cancellation of "several titles due to lackluster demand."

GamesIndustry.biz has reached out for comment but has yet to receive a response.

According to Bloomberg's sources, "the Tokyo-based company is taking a traditionally Japanese approach to reducing staff and sending workers to rooms where they are given nothing to do, putting pressure on them to leave voluntarily, said the people, asking not to be named discussing private information."

It's alleged 200 of its 1300 employees have been moved into these "expulsion rooms" – or "oidashi beya" – and almost half of these have since voluntarily resigned.

Bloomberg reports that Bandai Namco said its goal "is not to push employees out of the company."

“Our decisions to discontinue games are based on comprehensive assessments of the situation," a Bandai Namco spokesperson said.

"Some employees may need to wait a certain amount of time before they are assigned their next project, but we do move forward with assignments as new projects emerge. There is no organisation like an ‘oidashi beya’ at Bandai Namco Studios designed to pressure people to leave voluntarily."

It also denies information on an anonymous website is accurate.

Earlier today, we reported Riot Games has confirmed it has "made the tough decision to eliminate" 32 roles on League of Legends.