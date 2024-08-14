Baldur's Gate 3 wins Hugo Award

Baldur's Gate 3 has won the award for Best Game or Interactive Work at the Hugo Awards.

It is the second video game in history to do so, the first being Hades when the award was introduced in 2021 as a temporary category.

The World Science Fiction Convention, who present the awards, voted to make it permanent last year as reported by PC Gamer.

Baldur's Gate 3 was up against nominees including Alan Wake 2, Dredge, Chants of Sennaar, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

The winners were announced at Worldcon on Sunday (August 11), which were held in Glasgow.

"I'm very grateful that you created this award and category," said Larian Studios founder Swen Vincke during his acceptance speech. "Video game writing is often underestimated. It is very, very, very hard work.

"For Baldur's Gate 3, we had to create over 174 hours of cinematics just to be able to represent the choices of the players and to make sure that each and every one of them would have an emotional story that was reflecting their choices and agency."

Vicke continued: "It takes a very long time, it takes a very large team [...] It takes a lot of perseverance and a lot of talent. So I'm very happy for all of them and for all of the team back home that we can get this, and very grateful to the fandom."