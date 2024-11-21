BAFTA's 2024 Breakthrough Cohort includes game dev talent from the UK, US, and India

A number of video game developers have been celebrated as part of BAFTA's 2024 Breakthrough cohort, including contributors to Black Myth: Wukong, Baldur's Gate 3, and Pacific Drive.

BAFTA Breakthrough is described as BAFTA's "flagship new talent initiative to accelerate extraordinary people working in games, TV and film who are on the cusp or in the midst of a breakthrough moment or year" in the UK, US, and India. It offers a year-round programme of support and professional development opportunities.

This year’s Breakthrough UK cohort was selected by five specialist sub-committees comprising of representatives "from the world of film, television, craft and tech, unscripted and games with BAFTA and Netflix representatives."

BAFTA Breakthrough 2024 UK | Image credit: BAFTA/Manuel Vazquez

The following game developers and actors were amongst those celebrated:

Abhinav Chokhavatia, Game Producer - Down and Out (India)

Jennifer English, Performer - Baldur's Gate 3 (UK)

Elaine Gómez, Creative Director - Blink Land (US)

Nicole He, Creative Director - The Crush House (US)

Fred Hoffman, Art Director - Paper Trail (UK)

Sophie Knowles, Lead Artist – Viewfinder (UK)

Neeraj Kumar, Producer/Lead Developer - Artifice: War Tactics (India)

Beth Park, Lead Performance Director - Black Myth: Wukong (UK)

Karrie Shirou Shao, Game Writer/Lead Designer - Pacific Drive (US)

BAFTA Breakthrough 2024 US | Image credit: Jessica Chou/BAFTA

BAFTA Breakthrough 2024 India | Image credit: BAFTA/Vikas Gotra

"BAFTA Breakthrough, now in its 11th year, spotlights a host of emerging and talented 'must-watch' creative practitioners working across film, games and television," said Jane Millichip, BAFTA CEO.

"This year we have an amazing roster of casting directors, producers, writers, performers, lead artists, cinematographers, lead developers, and more. We urge the industry to take note. A huge thank you to Netflix, whose support makes BAFTA Breakthrough possible."