Australian games sector employment "steady" as industry generates $211.9m in 2024

The Australian video game industry generated $339.1m AUD ($211.9m USD) in revenue in 2024.

Despite a "challenging" year for game development globally, Australia's full-time employment was "steady" at 2465 developers, with 61% of studios planning to hire next year. 81% of respondents also said they expected their studio's headcount to either remain stable or grow in 2025.

In its Australian Game Development Industry Snapshot report, the Interactive Games & Entertainment Association (IGEA) revealed that of the 137 studios that responded, 85% developed games based on their own IP, and 93% of their revenue was generated from outside of Australia.

The survey also found that Victoria "continues to be a popular hub for game development," with 52% of game studio head offices located in the state. Employee distribution illustrated that many studios "have a presence in more than one state and tend to follow talent and incentives across the country," however, 82% of workers are located on the east coast (36% Victoria, 27% Queensland, 18% New South Wales, 1% ACT).

"This year has shown the local games sector continues to build capability in the face of global headwinds. 93% of the revenue generated in Australia comes from overseas sources, highlighting the popularity of Australian-made games to a global audience," said Ron Curry, CEO of IGEA.

"Generous and globally competitive tax rebates plus direct funding from the federal and state governments continues to ensure Australian game developers can deliver amazing game projects. 25% of our survey respondents accessed the Digital Games Tax Offset last year, and just under 40% intend to do so this financial year. We must maintain this level of support to ensure the local industry continues to grow and contribute to Australia's creative and digital exports."

The full report is downloadable from IGEA's website.