Australia introduces new "mandatory classifications" for games with "gambling-like" content

Australian authorities are introducing new "mandatory classifications" for any games that include "gambling-like" content.

As spotted by Vooks and reported by our sister site, Eurogamer.net, from September 22, video games containing in-game purchases linked to "elements of chance" - such as loot boxes - or simulated gambling with be "legally restricted to adults" and automatically be rated R 18+ "at a minimum."

Whilst holding a "mature" classification is merely advisory, the R 18+ rating makes it illegal to sell or distribute games to people aged 17 or younger. The changes impact all games on PC, consoles, phones, and tablets.

This new ruling will not affect games which feature casino settings but do not allow players to engage or interact with gambling.

Games classified before September 22 will not be impacted or reclassified unless they are modified or require reclassification, but even games released ahead of September 22 are subject to reclassification if they introduce "gambling-like" DLC.