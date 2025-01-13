Audiomob establishes MENA headquarters in Abu Dhabi

In-game audio ads platform Audiomob has established its MENA headquarters on Yas Island in the United Arab Emirates.

Audiomob - which has partnered with Abu Dhabi Gaming for the venture - said it chose to establish itself in UAE due to its "strategic position" and the appeal of the country's tech, talent, and subsidies.

“Abu Dhabi has proven to be the perfect home for us, opening crucial doors to help us meet our ambitious growth strategy," said co-founder and CTO Wilfrid Obeng.

“The support from Abu Dhabi Gaming has been instrumental – from subsidies and talent development to a range of opportunities allowing collaboration with other members. We have seen firsthand that, in our industry, Abu Dhabi is the place to be.”

AudioMob raised $14 million in a round of Series A funding back in 2021. The company, founded in 2020, said at the time it would use the money raised to expand its teams in both London and Abu Dhabi, to further develop its products, and also hire new heads for key departments across the business