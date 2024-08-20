Atsuko Tanaka – the Japanese voice of Chun-Li and Bayonetta – has died

Atsuko Tanaka – the Japanese voice behind iconic characters like Street Fighter's Chun-Li, Lara Croft, Bayonetta, and Tess in the Japanese version of The Last of Us – has died at the age of 61.

As well as extensive video game credits, which include Nier Replicant's Kaine, Tanaka also had notable roles in anime and other shows, including Motoko Kusanagi in Ghost of the Shell and JoJo's Bizarre Adventure.

Tanaka's death was revealed by her son, voice actor Hikaru Tanaka, who confirmed she died of an undisclosed illness earlier today (August 20).

“I would like to express my deepest gratitude on behalf of the fans who loved Atsuko Tanaka, and to the industry people who took care of her during her lifetime," Hikaru Tanaka said, as machine translated from an article by Oricon News.

"It is very unfortunate that we have to announce the parent-child relationship in this way.

"At her request, we will not reveal the specific name of the disease, but aside from her year-long battle with illness, I think she lived a life that was typical of Tanaka: serious, dignified, and a little playful.

"I am truly blessed to have such a proud mother."