Atelico's new AI Engine doesn't require "prohibitively expensive cloud solutions"

Gaming Startup Studio Atelico has announced a new AI Engine to "allow game developers to deliver game experiences powered by GenAI that run on-device without requiring prohibitively expensive cloud solutions."

The team said the Atelico AI Engine "significantly reduces costs for developers while also providing full control and flexibility thanks to its modular design."

To showcase the engine, the team has built a tech demo called Generative Agents Realtime Playground (GARP) that "runs locally in real-time on a Nvidia RTX 3090 without incurring any additional costs." Its developers say it is "easy to embed in game engines" and is "a tool for harnessing AI to craft expansive worlds that respond to players in ways never thought possible."

“The revolution is upon us. GenAI is enabling new interactive experiences that have never been possible before," said CEO Piero Molino.

"However, the current, large-model approach that Cloud AI providers are taking is fundamentally flawed for video games. Game developers currently implementing GenAI in their games are struggling due to the high costs and the lack of fine-grained control needed in video game development.

"We've built something different - an AI Engine for video games that solves these problems by running on the player’s device and giving the developer a modular toolset to integrate in Unreal, Unity, and Godot. Our Atelico AI Engine finally makes GenAI possible for every game developer."