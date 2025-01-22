Astro Bot wins Game of the Year at New York Game Awards 2025

The 14th annual New York Game Awards took place last night, with Astro Bot taking home Game of the Year.

Team Asobi's platformer was nominated for four awards, winning three including Best Kids Game and Best Music in a Game.

FromSoftware's Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree was also a big winner, picking up accolades for Best World and Best DLC.

Mossmouth's UFO 50 won Best Indie Game, with MiHoYo's Zenless Zone Zero took home the award for Best Mobile Game and Camouflaj's Batman: Arkham Shadow for Best AR/VR Game.

Troy Baker received the award for Best Acting in a Game for his portrayal of Indiana Jones in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. The accolade was presented by Alan Wake and Control actor Matthew Porretta.

Elsewhere, Studio Zero's Metaphor: ReFantazio won Best Writing in a Game, while Bloober Team's Silent Hill 2 picked up the accolade for Best Remake. Indie hit Mouthwashing also won the award for Best Hidden Gem.

Remedy's creative director Sam Lake received the Andrew Yoon Legend Award having worked at the Finnish developer since 1995.

Here are the full list of winners: