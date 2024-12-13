Astro Bot takes home Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2024

Team Asobi swept The Game Awards last night, with Astro Bot winning four awards including Game of the Year.

Astro Bot also took home Best Game Direction, Best Family Game, and Best Action/Adventure Game.

Studio Zen's Metaphor: ReFantazio and LocalThunk's Balatro followed close behind, with both winning awards in three categories.

Metaphor: ReFantazio was awarded Best Narrative, Best Art Direction, and Best RPG, while Balatro won Best Independent Game, Best Debut Indie Game, and Best Mobile Game.

The night was full of announcements and reveal trailers. This included a first look at CD Projekt Red's The Witcher 4, Naughty Dog's latest project Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, and news that a sequel to 2006's Okami is finally in the works.

This year's event also introduced a new category – the Game Changers Award. The accolade was given to Tencent business development director Amir Satvat for his work helping developers affected by layoffs and studio closures.

Here are the full list of winners: