Astro Bot takes home Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2024
Breakout hit Balatro won three awards, including Best Independent Game
Team Asobi swept The Game Awards last night, with Astro Bot winning four awards including Game of the Year.
Astro Bot also took home Best Game Direction, Best Family Game, and Best Action/Adventure Game.
Studio Zen's Metaphor: ReFantazio and LocalThunk's Balatro followed close behind, with both winning awards in three categories.
Metaphor: ReFantazio was awarded Best Narrative, Best Art Direction, and Best RPG, while Balatro won Best Independent Game, Best Debut Indie Game, and Best Mobile Game.
The night was full of announcements and reveal trailers. This included a first look at CD Projekt Red's The Witcher 4, Naughty Dog's latest project Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, and news that a sequel to 2006's Okami is finally in the works.
This year's event also introduced a new category – the Game Changers Award. The accolade was given to Tencent business development director Amir Satvat for his work helping developers affected by layoffs and studio closures.
Here are the full list of winners:
- Game of the Year 2023: Astro Bot (Team Asobi)
- Best Game Direction: Astro Bot (Team Asobi)
- Best Narrative: Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero)
- Best Art Direction: Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero)
- Best Score and Music: Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth (Square Enix)
- Best Audio Design: Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 (Ninja Theory)
- Best Performance: Melina Juergens – Semua's Saga: Hellblade 2
- Best Adaptation: Fallout (Amazon Prime Video)
- Best Ongoing Game: Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios)
- Best Independent Game: Balatro (LocalThunk)
- Best Debut Indie Game: Balatro (LocalThunk)
- Best Mobile Game: Balatro (LocalThunk)
- Best VR/AR Game: Batman: Arkham Shadow (Camouflaj)
- Best Action Game: Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)
- Best Action/Adventure Game: Astro Bot (Team Asobi)
- Best RPG: Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero)
- Best Fighting Game: Tekken 8 (Bandai Namco, Arika)
- Best Family Game: Astro Bot (Team Asobi)
- Best Sim/Strategy Game: Frostpunk 2 (11 Bit Studios)
- Best Sports/Racing: EA Sports FC 25 (EA Canada)
- Innovation in Accessibility: Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (Ubisoft)
- Games for Impact: Neva (Nómada Studio)
- Best Community Support: Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
- Best Multiplayer: Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios)
- Players Voice: Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)
- Most Anticipated Game: Grand Theft Auto 6 (Rockstar Games)
- Content Creator of the Year: CaseOh
- Best Esports Game: League of Legends (Riot Games)
- Best Esports Athlete: Faker
- Best Esports Team: T1, League of Legends