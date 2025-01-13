Astro Bot, Indiana Jones, and Helldivers 2 lead 2025 DICE Awards nominations
Balatro scoops up five alongside Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
Astro Bot, Helldivers 2, and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle led the nominations for the 28th Annual DICE Awards, with each earning six nods.
All three were recognised in the Game of the Year category, alongside Balatro and Black Myth: Wukong.
Indie breakout hit Balatro was nominated across five categories, including Mobile Game of the Year.
Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 also collected five nominations, with Melina Juergens recognised for her portrayal of Senua.
Elsewhere, more indie games were listed for top accolades including Animal Well in four categories, Monument Valley 3 in three, and Mouthwashing for Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game.
The 28th Annual DICE Awards takes place alongside the conference on February 13 at the Aria Resort in Las Vegas.
Here is the full list of nominees for the 2025 DICE Awards:
Game of the Year
- Astro Bot
- Balatro
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Helldivers 2
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
Outstanding Achievement in Animation
- Astro Bot
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Neva
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
- Lego Horizon Adventures
- The Plucky Squire
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
Outstanding Achievement in Character
- Watcher (1000xResist, Nhi Do)
- Yuffie Kisaragi (Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, Suzie Yeung and Yumi Kakazu)
- Dr. Henry 'Indiana' Jones (Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Troy Baker)
- Indika (Indika, Isabella Inchbald)
- Senua (Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2, Melina Juergens)
Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition
- Astro Bot
- Helldivers 2
- Monument Valley 3
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
- Star Wars Outlaws
Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design
- Frostpunk 2
- Helldivers 2
- Monument Valley 3
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
- Still Wakes the Deep
Outstanding Achievement in Story
- 1000xResist
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Still Wakes the Deep
- Thank Goodness You're Here
Outstanding Technical Achievement
- Astro Bot
- Batman: Arkham Shadow
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
Action Game of the Year
- Batman: Arkham Shadow
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Helldivers 2
- Stellar Blade
Adventure Game of the Year
- 1000xResist
- Animal Well
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
Family Game of the Year
- Astro Bot
- Cat Quest 3
- Little Kitty, Big City
- The Plucky Squire
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
Fighting Game of the Year
- Blazing Strike
- Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero
- Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns
- Tekken 8
- Underdogs
Racing Game of the Year
- F1 24
- MotoGP 24
- Night Runners Prologue
Role-Playing Game of the Year
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
- Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
Sports Game of the Year
- EA Sports College Football 25
- EA Sports FC 25
- MLB The Show 24
- NBA 2K25
Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year
- Balatro
- Caves of Qud
- Frostpunk 2
- Tactical Breach Wizards
- Satisfactory
Immersive Reality Game of the Year
- Alien: Rogue Incursion
- Batman: Arkham Shadow
- Escaping Wonderland
- Skydance's Behemoth
- Underdogs
Mobile Game of the Year
- Balatro
- Halls of Torment
- Monument Valley 3
- Paper Trail
- Wuthering Waves
Online Game of the Year
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred
- Helldivers 2
- Marvel Rivals
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
Immersive Reality Technical Achievement
- Alien: Rogue Incursion
- Batman: Arkham Shadow
- Skydance's Behemoth
- Starship Home
- Underdogs
Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game
- Animal Well
- Balatro
- Grunn
- Indika
- Mouthwashing
Outstanding Achievement in Game Design
- Animal Well
- Astro Bot
- Balatro
- Helldivers 2
- UFO 50
Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction
- 1000xResist
- Animal Well
- Lorelei and the Laser Eyes
- Riven
- Thank Goodness You're Here