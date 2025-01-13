Astro Bot, Indiana Jones, and Helldivers 2 lead 2025 DICE Awards nominations

Astro Bot, Helldivers 2, and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle led the nominations for the 28th Annual DICE Awards, with each earning six nods.

All three were recognised in the Game of the Year category, alongside Balatro and Black Myth: Wukong.

Indie breakout hit Balatro was nominated across five categories, including Mobile Game of the Year.

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 also collected five nominations, with Melina Juergens recognised for her portrayal of Senua.

Elsewhere, more indie games were listed for top accolades including Animal Well in four categories, Monument Valley 3 in three, and Mouthwashing for Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game.

The 28th Annual DICE Awards takes place alongside the conference on February 13 at the Aria Resort in Las Vegas.

Here is the full list of nominees for the 2025 DICE Awards:

Game of the Year

Astro Bot

Balatro

Black Myth: Wukong

Helldivers 2

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Outstanding Achievement in Animation

Astro Bot

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Neva

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

Black Myth: Wukong

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Lego Horizon Adventures

The Plucky Squire

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2

Outstanding Achievement in Character

Watcher (1000xResist, Nhi Do)

Yuffie Kisaragi (Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, Suzie Yeung and Yumi Kakazu)

Dr. Henry 'Indiana' Jones (Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Troy Baker)

Indika (Indika, Isabella Inchbald)

Senua (Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2, Melina Juergens)

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition

Astro Bot

Helldivers 2

Monument Valley 3

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2

Star Wars Outlaws

Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design

Frostpunk 2

Helldivers 2

Monument Valley 3

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2

Still Wakes the Deep

Outstanding Achievement in Story

1000xResist

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Still Wakes the Deep

Thank Goodness You're Here

Outstanding Technical Achievement

Astro Bot

Batman: Arkham Shadow

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Action Game of the Year

Batman: Arkham Shadow

Black Myth: Wukong

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Helldivers 2

Stellar Blade

Adventure Game of the Year

1000xResist

Animal Well

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Family Game of the Year

Astro Bot

Cat Quest 3

Little Kitty, Big City

The Plucky Squire

Super Mario Party Jamboree

Fighting Game of the Year

Blazing Strike

Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero

Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns

Tekken 8

Underdogs

Racing Game of the Year

F1 24

MotoGP 24

Night Runners Prologue

Role-Playing Game of the Year

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Sports Game of the Year

EA Sports College Football 25

EA Sports FC 25

MLB The Show 24

NBA 2K25

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year

Balatro

Caves of Qud

Frostpunk 2

Tactical Breach Wizards

Satisfactory

Immersive Reality Game of the Year

Alien: Rogue Incursion

Batman: Arkham Shadow

Escaping Wonderland

Skydance's Behemoth

Underdogs

Mobile Game of the Year

Balatro

Halls of Torment

Monument Valley 3

Paper Trail

Wuthering Waves

Online Game of the Year

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred

Helldivers 2

Marvel Rivals

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement

Alien: Rogue Incursion

Batman: Arkham Shadow

Skydance's Behemoth

Starship Home

Underdogs

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game

Animal Well

Balatro

Grunn

Indika

Mouthwashing

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

Animal Well

Astro Bot

Balatro

Helldivers 2

UFO 50

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction