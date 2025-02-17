Astro Bot and Helldivers 2 win big at DICE Awards 2025

Team Asobi and Arrowhead Studios swept the 28th annual DICE Awards last week, with Astro Bot taking home the Game of the Year accolade.

The platformer won five awards in total, including family game of the year in addition to achievements in animation, technology, and game design. Helldivers 2 was awarded action and online game of the year, and was recognised for its contributions in music and audio design.

LocalThunk's breakout hit Balatro received three awards, including mobile and strategy simulation game of the year and outstanding achievement for an independent game.

MachineGames' Indiana Jones and the Great Circle also took home three awards, winning adventure game of the year as well as achievements in character and story.

Hosted by the Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences, the DICE Awards is voted for by the organisation's more than 30,000 members.

Elsewhere, Nintendo of America veteran Don James received the AIAS Lifetime Achievement Award, while Insomniac Games founder and outgoing CEO Ted Prince was inducted into the AIAS Hall of Fame.

Here is the full list of winners: