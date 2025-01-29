Astro Bot and Black Myth: Wukong lead GDCA nominations

The finalists of the 25th annual Game Developers Choice Awards have been revealed, with Astro Bot and Black Myth: Wukong tied with the most nominations at seven each.

Across the nine categories, Team Asobi's platformer and Game Science's RPG were both nominated for Game of the Year, in addition to Best Design, Best Technology, and Best Audio.

Two of indies biggest hits were also recognised, with Animal Well securing five nominations and Balatro with four including Game of the Year.

The award show will take place on March 19 during this year's GDC at San Francisco's Moscone Convention Center from March 17 to March 21.

Here are the full list of nominations:

Game of the Year

Astro Bot (Team Asobi, Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Balatro (LocalThunk, Playstack)

Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)

Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios, PlayStation Publishing)

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth (Square Enix)

Metaphor: ReFantazio (Atlus, Sega, Studio Zero)

Best Audio

Animal Well (Billy Basso, Bigmode)

Astro Bot (Team Asobi, Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth (Square Enix)

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 (Ninja Theory, Xbox Game Studios)

Best Debut

1000xResist (Sunset Visitor, Fellow Traveller)

Animal Well (Billy Basso, Bigmode)

Balatro (LocalThunk, Playstack)

Pacific Drive (Ironwood Studios, Kepler Interactive)

Tiny Glade (Pounce Light)

Best Design

Animal Well (Billy Basso, Bigmode)

Astro Bot (Team Asobi, Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Balatro (LocalThunk, Playstack)

Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)

Lorelai and the Laser Eyes (Simogo, Annapurna Interactive)

Innovation Award

Animal Well (Billy Basso, Bigmode)

Astro Bot (Team Asobi, Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Balatro (LocalThunk, Playstack)

Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)

UFO 50 (Mossmouth)

Best Narrative

1000xResist (Sunset Visitor, Fellow Traveller)

Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)

Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio, Sega)

Metaphor: ReFantazio (Atlus, Sega, Studio Zero)

Mouthwashing (Wrong Organ, Critical Reflex)

Social Impact Award

1000xResist (Sunset Visitor, Fellow Traveller)

Astro Bot (Team Asobi, Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Frostpunk 2 (11 Bit Studios)

Life Is Strange: Double Exposure (Deck Nine Games, Square Enix)

Neva (Nomada Studio, Devolver Digital)

Best Technology

Astro Bot (Team Asobi, Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)

Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios, PlayStation Publishing)

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 (Ninja Theory, Xbox Game Studios)

Tiny Glade (Pounce Light)

Best Visual Art