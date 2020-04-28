Nintendo closing 3DS and Wii U eShops in Latin America and the Caribbean Sunsetting of online distribution will impact players in more than 40 regions; Mexico and Brazil eShops to remain open

Nintendo is shutting down most of its eShop 3DS and Wii U distribution platforms across Latin America and the Caribbean.

In a posting on the company's official support site, Nintendo said it would be taking down limited eShops -- those which only had a few basic functions like game code redemption or downloading updates -- in dozens of markets on July 31.

As for why, the company only said, "We constantly re-evaluate our business and make decisions based on a variety of factors."

The closures will affect limited eShops in Anguilla, Antigua/Barbuda, Argentina, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Bermuda, Bolivia, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Chile, Colombia, Cost Rica, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, French Guiana, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Martinique, Montserrat, Netherlands Antilles, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent/Grenadines, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Turks and Caicos Islands, US Virgin Islands, Uruguay, and Venezuela.

Mexico and Brazil are not affected by these closures as the former country has a full eShop for both the Wii U and 3DS, while Brazil has a full eShop for 3DS and no eShop of any kind for the Wii U.