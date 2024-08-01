Armor Games Studios has seemingly laid off its publishing team

Armor Games has laid off an unknown number of staff from its publishing team, Armor Games Studio.

Whilst the company has yet to announce the cuts publicly, several colleagues have confirmed the layoffs via their social media and LinkedIn pages.

"Today is my last day at Armor Games Studios," former marketing manager Ariana Perry wrote on X.

"While it'll take a bit to fully process the change, I'm incredibly thankful for the amazing colleagues and developers I was able to work with during my time here."

"I've known for a while this was coming, but it still feels unreal," said senior producer Michelle Lega, also writing on X.

"My time at Armor was incredible, thanks in huge part to my amazing coworkers and the developers I worked with."

A further post from Perry intimated the entire publishing team had been affected, saying: "we’ll all be looking for jobs soon so if you’re hiring a publishing team, we’re all very qualified and work well together."

It's unclear if or how the layoffs will impact the company's publishing schedule. The company's website states three games are expected in 2024 – Defender's Quest 2: Mists of Ruin, Snacko, and Deep Sleep Labyrinth of the Forsaken.

Two others – Sonny Legacy Collection and Warfare Legacy Collections – are listed as "coming soon."

Last week, Humble Games said that whilst it had made several developers redundant as part of a restructuring process, the company wa nos "not shutting down" and "upcoming releases are not affected."

However, former Humble staff disputed the company's statement regarding the restructuring, claiming it underplays the impact on the team.

An anonymous staff member impacted by the layoffs told GamesIndustry.biz the statement is "patently incorrect," emphasising that all Humble Games staff were laid off this week.