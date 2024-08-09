Arkadium launches publishing arm

Online games platform Arkadium has launched a publishing service for browser games.

The firm is offering third party publishing to browser-based developers following the success of its developer program which opened in April.

Arkadium has also established a new $1 million fund which will provide developers financial support and resources.

As part of the announcement, the company also revealed a partnership with Sony Pictures Entertainment to release the Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? official game.

It has also revealed six more titles under its new publishing arm, including Categories and Room Escape by Article 19, Element Blocks and Zoo Boom by Famobi, Multiplayer Chess Online by Foony, and Ridella by Dylan Kappor.

"Our new Arkadium publishing initiative builds on our 'Arkadium for Developers' program with even more support for game developers to succeed on browser," said Arkadium director of developer relations Dan Butchko.

"This is the next step in our continuing growth as the leader of the browser-based game sector as we build the world's best gaming platform alongside some of the most innovative and passionate game creators."