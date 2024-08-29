Argonaut Games returns as publisher after 20 year hiatus

Argonaut Games has returned after two decades as a boutique publisher with a console and PC remaster of Croc Legend of the Gobbos.

The game, which launched in 1997, is the first of a "planned slate of classic Argonaut IP and exciting titles for both current and retro gaming platforms."

Founded by Jez San in 1982, Argonaut is known for developing the Starglider series and Star Fox for the SNES in 1993. The studio closed down in 2004 following a round of layoffs.

"I'm thrilled to see the Argonaut name back after twenty years away," said San. "Argonaut was always about pushing the boundaries of what's possible in gaming. I'm excited to see how the relaunched Argonaut Games builds on that legacy, starting with the Croc Legend of the Gobbos remaster."

Argonaut co-CEO Gary Sheinwald added: "I worked closely with Jez on the design and production of Starglider, Argonaut's first big hit was back in 1986, so to take up the mantle of relaunching Argonaut Games nearly four decades later brings me full circle."