Aptoide fully launches to iOS consumers across EU

Alternative app store Aptoide has fully launched its service on iOS in the European Union.

As part of its launch, an App Versions feature has been introduced which enables users to install older versions of apps. This was previously only avaliable on Android.

Aptoide first opened with a beta in June 2024, which saw a waitlist of 20,000 users. As previously reported, Aptoide has an alternative in-app payment system for iOS, and offers a IAP software development kit in collaboration with Apple.

"This full launch marks a major milestone in game distribution for iOS and Aptoide's commitment to an open and unrestricted distribution ecosystem," said Aptoide CEO Paulo Trezentos.

"Apple users now have access to newfound freedoms, but there's a huge amount of work still to be done to continue opening up iOS globally and reduce friction for users and game developers."

Shortly after Aptoide's beta launch last year, Epic Games released its mobile store bringing Fortnite and Fall Guys to iOS in the EU and Android globally.

Both companies were able to release these independent app stores following the implementation of the Digital Markets Act last year, which requires Apple to allow third-party app stores on its platform.