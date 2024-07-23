Skip to main content

AppMagic secures $3m in funding round

Investment will be used to support research and development, and to establish new sales teams

Sophie McEvoy
AppMagic has raised $3 million in a series A funding round led by GEM Capital.

The investment company contributed $2.5 million to the mobile market intelligence tool, while venture fund Vibranium provided $500,000.

The funding will support research and development in AppMagic's software, and will be used to establish new sales teams for the US, China, Korea, and Japan.

"AppMagic remains committed to developing a user-friendly, full-spectrum toolset for mobile app market research," said AppMagic CEO and founder Mark Samorukov. "This investment will accelerate our product development, adding new types of data and increasing its accuracy.

"We also continue to support smaller companies and developer communities with very flexible pricing and rich functionality accessible for free."

