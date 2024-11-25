Appcharge raises $26 million

Mobile monetisation platform Appcharge has raised $26 million.

The Series A funding round was led by Creandum, with contributions from Supercell, Bitkraft Ventures, and Moneta Ventures.

The funds will go towards the development of its services, which includes providing web stores to mobile game publishers, payment systems, and more.

CEO Maor Sason commented: "The gaming industry is undergoing a major transformation as DTC models gain momentum, driven by new regulations targeting traditional app stores along with rising user acquisition costs.

"Today's publishers have a need to go direct-to-consumer. Everybody wins. Players get more value for their money and an experience that compliments gameplay, and publishers increase revenue and form stronger connections with players. Appcharge is pioneering the future of publishers retaking control."