App Store games must be licensed to remain available in Vietnam

Apple provides step-by-step process for developers to comply with mandate

News by Sophie McEvoy Staff Writer
The Vietnamese Ministry of Information and Communications now requires game developers to obtain a license for apps to remain available on Apple's App Store.

In response to the law, Apple has issued an update to developers advising them on how to obtain said license, and how to submit an update for an App Review so their apps remain on Vietnamese storefronts.

If developers have any questions regarding the submission process, Apple suggested contacting the Authority of Broadcasting and Electronics Information under the Vietnamese MIC.

Sophie McEvoy is a Staff Writer at GamesIndustry.biz. She is based in Hampshire and has been a gaming & entertainment journalist since 2018.
