App growth firm SplitMetrics appoints new CRO

SplitMetrics has appointed former Meta and Google sales director Eoin Hallahan as its new chief revenue officer.

The company said Hallahan "brings 16 years of sales expertise, with over a decade in senior leadership roles across adtech, martech, and high-growth B2B startups," including roles as enterprise sales director for EMEA gaming at Meta, managing director EMEA & APAC at NextRoll, and Google's sales department. He worked most recently as sales leader at Supermetrics.

The firm has also appointed former data.ai executive Dan de Vries as its product director.

“We are excited to have Eoin on our team as our new CRO," said CEO and co-founder, Max Kamenkov. "His extensive experience in adtech and martech coupled with his proven track record of scaling high-growth businesses makes him a perfect fit for us.

"Eoin will be an instrumental member of our senior leadership that takes SplitMetrics to the next level of growth and helps us achieve our long-term goals."

Kamenkov added: "We are also excited to have Dan de Vries on our team as our new Product Director, who is already making a big impact within our team. Dan’s proven track record in product management will be invaluable to SplitMetrics as we continue to innovate with our products and services for app marketers and developers."