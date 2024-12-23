Aonic secures over €150m in funding

Aonic has received a €152 million investment after entering an agreement with Metric Capital Partners and Active Ownership.

Metric Capital Partners have provided €100 million of the funding, while the remaining €52 million has been converted from Active Ownership's shareholder loan.

The investment will be used to support Aonic's subsidiaries, which includes nDreams, OtherSide Entertainment, and Exmox, and to fund future acquisitions.

Earlier this year, Aonic unveiled its publishing arm Megabit to support its development studio portfolio.

In September, its subsidiary nDreams laid off 17.5% of its workforce following a new "strategic focus".