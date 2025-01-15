Aonic invests $10m in mobile gaming loyalty firm Mega Fortuna

Aonic has made a $10 million minority investment in "mobile gaming loyalty and discovery platform", Mega Fortuna.

The investment comes with the option to acquire its full share capital for $70m.

Aonic was attracted to Mega Fortuna as its player reward technology could dovetail with other companies in its portfolio.

"Mega Fortuna is revolutionising how players interact with mobile gaming by seamlessly blending discovery and rewards," said Paul Schempp, Aonic CEO (thanks, VB).

"In just two years, they have built an incredible platform that resonates with millions of players worldwide. This investment not only enhances our portfolio but perfectly fits into our Aonic group – particularly through significant synergies with Exmox, our leader in performance-based user acquisition."

Mega Fortuna CEO, Şeyhmus Ölker, added: "This milestone is a testament to the exceptional talent, dedication, and innovation of the entire Mega Fortuna team... None of this would have been possible without the incredible teamwork and passion of our people.

"Partnering with Aonic and collaborating with Exmox is not just an opportunity to scale our vision but also a recognition of the outstanding effort that brought us here. I couldn’t be prouder of what we’ve achieved together."