Antstream Arcade makes "small number" of layoffs

Antstream Arcade, the games streaming firm focused on retro titles, is the latest company to suffer a round of layoffs.

News first emerged when the firm's PR and communications manager Diane Hutchinson and UI designer Robyn Jamieson posted on their respective LinkedIn profiles that they had been made redundant and were seeking new employment.

GamesIndustry.biz reached out to Antstream for details, and received a statement explaining the job cuts had been limited to a "small number" of roles.

"The games industry is currently facing a very challenging period," the statement said. "Due to a strategic shift in focus internally, we have made the difficult decision to make a small number of redundancies within the Antstream Arcade team.

"This decision was not made lightly, and we will be working to support those affected throughout the process. Antstream Arcade remains dedicated to delivering the best possible experience to our players."

Antstream was founded in 2013 and launched its games streaming service in 2019. In recent years, it has been expanding that service to more platforms, including Xbox last year and PlayStation earlier this year.